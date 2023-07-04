Eight booked over water theft:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The irrigation department caught eight farmers while stealing water from government canals on Tuesday.

According to the official sources, during ongoing crackdown, the irrigation task force conducted raids at Midh Ranjha, Ghullahpur, Naseerpur Kalan and caught eight farmers red handed while stealing water from canals.

They included Ahmad Bakhsh,Allah Bakhsh,Nazar Abbas,Safdar and others.

On the report of irrigation authorities, police registered separate cases against the accused.