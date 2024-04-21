Eight Booked Over Water Theft
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2024 | 09:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The Irrigation Task Force caught farmers red-handed stealing water from canals on Sunday.
According to a spokesperson, the Irrigation authorities said that during a crackdown, the Task Force, under the supervision of Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Qadir and SDO Bhalwal, conducted raids at Midh Ranjha, Ghullahpur, Naseerpur Kalan and caught eight farmers stealing water.
They included Naeem Akhtar, Zahid, Liaquat, Sikandar, Ghulam Jilani, Asif and Mukhtar.
Police registered separate cases against the accused.
Recent Stories
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..
Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow
Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board
By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..
Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police remain fully alert for peaceful by-election7 minutes ago
-
Secondary School Certificate exams to start from May 77 minutes ago
-
Station Commander inquires after health of injured Custom's officials at DHQ7 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses uniform cleanliness system for Punjab7 minutes ago
-
CM denounces political violence17 minutes ago
-
Students protest over closure of IBA Sukkur Mirpurkhas Campus37 minutes ago
-
Farooque Shaikhani underscores pivotal role of Autobhan, latifabad37 minutes ago
-
2 members gang involved in motorcycle theft arrested37 minutes ago
-
CEC urges candidates to ensure Form 45 collection from presiding officers57 minutes ago
-
European Film Festival to start from May 15, featuring an exciting fusion of cinema57 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 3 connections during operation1 hour ago
-
RPO reviews security arrangements for PP-22 Talagang by-election1 hour ago