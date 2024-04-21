Eight booked over water theft

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The Irrigation Task Force caught farmers red-handed stealing water from canals on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson, the Irrigation authorities said that during a crackdown, the Task Force, under the supervision of Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Qadir and SDO Bhalwal, conducted raids at Midh Ranjha, Ghullahpur, Naseerpur Kalan and caught eight farmers stealing water.

They included Naeem Akhtar, Zahid, Liaquat, Sikandar, Ghulam Jilani, Asif and Mukhtar.

Police registered separate cases against the accused.