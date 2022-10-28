Eight bootleggers, illegal weapon holders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The district police in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up eight bootleggers and illegal weapon holders besides seizing 41 liters liquor and four 30-bore pistols with ammunition.

According to a police spokesman, in line with special directive of City Police Officer, Airport, Rawat, Rattaamral, Race Course, Gujar Khan and Jatli police conducted raids and rounded up eight bootleggers namely Hanif, Tariq, Rizwan and Abdullah and recovered 41 liters liquor while Waseem Wahab, Sohail, Ahsan and Imran were sent behind the bars on recovery of four 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations said no one would be allowed to violate the law and violators would be treated with iron hands.

He directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders, he added.