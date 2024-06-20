Eight Brick Kilns Owner Booked
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2024 | 08:40 PM
The Environment Protection Agency during a crackdown booked eight brick kiln owners for violation of zigzag technology and stopped operation at their kilns on Thursday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The Environment Protection Agency during a crackdown booked eight brick kiln owners for violation of zigzag technology and stopped operation at their kilns on Thursday.
According to Deputy Director Johar Abbas, the brick kilns located near Chak 9-JB bypass road, Chak 8-JB, Chak 243/R-B Samundri Road.
Separately, the teams imposed a Rs 200,000 fine on a textile unit located on Sheikhupura road under Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules. Another textile mill on Jaranwala-Khurrianwala road was served a warning notice.
