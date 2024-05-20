Eight brick-kilns sealed, fine imposed on three factories

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The environment protection department sealed premises of eight brick-kilns

in addition to imposing a fine of Rs 500,000 on the owners of three factories for

violating environment protection rules.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said on Monday that teams

found eight brick kilns in Chak No 70-JB, Chak No 57-JB and Chak No 30-JB, operating

without zigzag technology and emitting excessive smoke into the air.

Meanwhile, the teams found a dyeing unit on Jhang Road, a sizing unit in Small Industrial Estate

and an asphalt plant in Chak No.245-JB involved in burning prohibited material in their boilers.

To which, premises of their boilers were sealed in addition to imposing a fine of Rs 300,000

on the owner of asphalt unit and Rs100,000 each on the owners of dyeing unit and

sizing unit, he added.