Eight Brick-kilns Sealed, Fine Imposed On Three Factories
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 01:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The environment protection department sealed premises of eight brick-kilns
in addition to imposing a fine of Rs 500,000 on the owners of three factories for
violating environment protection rules.
Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said on Monday that teams
found eight brick kilns in Chak No 70-JB, Chak No 57-JB and Chak No 30-JB, operating
without zigzag technology and emitting excessive smoke into the air.
Meanwhile, the teams found a dyeing unit on Jhang Road, a sizing unit in Small Industrial Estate
and an asphalt plant in Chak No.245-JB involved in burning prohibited material in their boilers.
To which, premises of their boilers were sealed in addition to imposing a fine of Rs 300,000
on the owner of asphalt unit and Rs100,000 each on the owners of dyeing unit and
sizing unit, he added.
Recent Stories
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10 injured in road accident7 minutes ago
-
Man,daughter killed on road7 minutes ago
-
Minister Amir Maqam condoles demise of Iran's Ebrahim Raisi7 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker condoles Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's demise7 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 43 kg drugs in nine operations17 minutes ago
-
Power loom factory gutted26 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests two operatives of illegal arms supplier group37 minutes ago
-
CM offers condolence to Iranian people over President's demise37 minutes ago
-
Bilawal grieves over tragic death of Iranian President47 minutes ago
-
Iran helicopter crash: Politicians offer condolences to Iranian government, people47 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 291,000 cusecs water57 minutes ago
-
Another flight carrying Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan reached Islamabad Airport57 minutes ago