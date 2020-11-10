Eight brick kilns sealed over violation

Environment department on Tuesday sealed eight brick kilns and registered cases against four owners of brick kilns over violations of the government instructions regarding smog during a crackdown launched across the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Environment department on Tuesday sealed eight brick kilns and registered cases against four owners of brick kilns over violations of the government instructions regarding smog during a crackdown launched across the district.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyer, the team of environment led by deputy director Anjum Riaz and along with police team conducted raids at chak no.42 SB, 80 SB, 96 NB, 97 NB and chak 102 NB and sealed eight kilns and registered cases against the four violators--Abdul Ghaffar, Luqman, Anayatullah and Arshadullah.