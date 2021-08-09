Eight business points sealed over SOPs violations

The district administration has sealed eight business points over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs) during a crackdown launched here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration has sealed eight business points over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs) during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood visited different areas of the city and sealed two hotels and six shops over violations of SOPs.

The officer also imposed fine of Rs 300,000 on various shopkeepers for selling commodities on high rates.

Meanwhile, the district regional transport authority (RTA) under the supervision of RTA Secretary Rana Mohsin also launched a crackdown against transporters involved in violations and imposed fine on various passenger vehicles.

In a statement issued here, DC Ali Shahzad said that no one would be allowed to sell commodities on high rates. He said that tight monitoring of demand and sale of commodities was being ensured, adding that crackdown against profiteers would also continue during Muharram-Ul-Haram.