Eight Butchers Booked For Selling Unhygienic Meat

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Eight butchers were booked for selling unhygienic meat in Tollinton Market here on Tuesday

A team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) visited different chicken shops and discarded 1,400kg meat of chicken.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said the butchers were booked for not using cone slaughtering system, thus failing to meet hygienic working environment.

He said that the authority also witnessed a poor storage system and found abundance insects during the raids.

He said that food business operators failed to present the food license and medical certificates of their workers to the raiding teams on the spot.

The DG further said that selling meat in stinky environment around a sewer was tantamount tospreading diseases. He said the PFA had been getting lodged FIRs against the habitual violatorsin the respective police stations over the violations of Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

