Eight Candidates Elects Unopposed As Members HCSTSI Executive Committee

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The process of the election on eight vacant seats of the executive committee of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry has been completed with declaration of eight candidates elected unopposed.

According to announcement here on Monday, a total of 17 candidates had filed nomination papers for election on eight vacant seats of the HCSTSI executive committee, however after withdrawal of nomination papers from Muhammad Idrees Memon, Rana Ghulam Rasool, Shaikh Ahmed Hussain, Muhammad Farhan Iqbal, Naru Mal, Waseem Ahmed Qureshi, Dr. Muhammad Yousuf, Sohail Ahmed Qureshi and Javed Hussain Qureshi, remaining eight candidates namely Saleemuddin Qureshi, Muhammad Nadeem Yaqoob, Choudhry Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Naim Shaikh, Shafqatullah Memon, Muhammad Iqbal Arbiani and Muhammad Altaf Memon have been declared elected unopposed on vacant seats of the executive committee.

