UrduPoint.com

Eight Candidates To Contest For 04 AJK Council Seats

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 11:24 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) : Eight nomination papers were filed to the Returning Officer for the election to four seats of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council in the State metropolis on Friday.

The AJK Election Commission sources told APP on Friday evening that the nomination papers filed by all of the candidates were declared valid after the scrutiny conducted by the Returning Officer.

