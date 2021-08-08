Eight cattle breeders get subsidy cheques

KASUR, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Aasia Gull, at a ceremony held here on Sunday gave away subsidy cheques amounting Rs 63,999 to eight cattle breeders of Union Council Katlohi under "Save buffalo calf, calf fattening" programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that it was a commendable step to provide financial assistance to cattle breeders under the programme which would mitigate the financial sufferings of farmers.

In this way, cheaper and halal meat would not only available to people but also provide livelihood to the masses, she added.

Briefing the DC, officers of livestock department said that 548 farmers got their 1950 calves registered in the district and subsidy of Rs 4,000 per calf was being given to them. They said under the programme, a farmer could get 25 calves registered for subsidy. They said the process of providing subsidy amounting Rs 7.8 million to farmers was in progress in the district.

Additional director livestock Kasur Dr Azhar Nazir, deputy director livestock Dr Muhammad Adeel Sial and cattle breeders attended the function at DC office.