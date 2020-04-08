UrduPoint.com
Eight Caught Illegally Travelling From Karachi To Peshawar

Wed 08th April 2020 | 08:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as Eight persons were caught illegally trying to travel from Karachi to Peshawar on WednesdayAccording to the Docks Police, they were traveling in a five different private vehicles.

They were arrested for violating ban imposed under Section 144. A ban on inter-province travel for residents across the province was imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the corona virus outbreak.

Your Thoughts and Comments

