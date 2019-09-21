UrduPoint.com
Eight Child Protection Bureaus Working In Punjab: Sara Ahmed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 days ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 12:00 AM

Eight child protection bureaus working in Punjab: Sara Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab, Sara Ahmed on Friday said that some eight Child Protection Bureaus were working in Punjab to help and address issues relating to children.

Talking to a private news channel program, the Chairperson urged the families, parents and the people belonging to all segment of society, to register complaints by dialing 1121 Help Line, so that quick action could be taken against those culprits found involved in child abused activities.

About Kasur child abused and killing incidents, she said Punjab Chief Minister had issued directives to take strict measures to avoid such cases in future.

She said the request had been made to higher authorities for establishing Child Protection Bureaus across the country.

Sara Ahmed urged the parents, media and members of the civil society to create awareness among the masses to protect the children from unknown elements.

She appealed the parents and families not to leave their children unattended while visiting any parts of the country.

The Chairperson stated that present government was well aware of the social issues, adding that all important steps have been taken to curb kidnapping, abusing or any social evils regarding children in the society.

