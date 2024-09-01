Eight Children Injured After Roof Of School Collapsed In Tando Adam
Published September 01, 2024 | 02:00 PM
TANDO ADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Eight children were injured when the plaster on the roof of Government Primary School in Muhammad Rahim Malokhani village collapsed in Tando Adam on Sunday.
According to reports, the injured children included Bano, Saira, Shoaib, Bhambho, Saiyan, Balm, and Kausar.
The teachers and local residents took them to various private hospitals for treatment on their own. Shoaib, Saira, and Kausar are in a serious condition. The incident occurred due to the dilapidated state of the school.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Sanghar, Dr. Imran ul Hasan Khwaja, has formed a committee to investigate the incident.
The committee, led by Assistant Commissioner Tando Adam Hunain Shahani, Superintendent Engineer Sarwar Qaim Khani, and Building Engineer Amanullah Kolachi, will visit the site and submit a report to the Deputy Commissioner of Sanghar within 12 hours.
According to a statement from the DC Office, Dr. Imran ul Hasan Khwaja described the incident as tragic.
He stated that a committee, led by the Executive Engineer of Tando Adam and comprising the Superintendent Engineer and Building Engineer, has been formed to assess the condition of the school building and gather details about the incident.
A comprehensive report will be submitted to the Provincial Secretary of education to ensure the immediate repair of the school and to take legal action against any negligent officials.
