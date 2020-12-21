Eight Christmas bazaars set up in district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration has set up eight Christmas bazaars in the district.

According to the district administration spokesperson, the Christmas bazaars will remain functional from December 22 to 24.

He said these bazaars would facilitate the Christian community for buying necessary items at subsidized prices for Christmas celebrations.

The temporary bazaars have been set up at Saint Anthony school, Model Town; Panto ground, Maryamabad Warispura, Khurrianwala Chowk Jarranwala road, Old Tanga Stand in Jarranwala, Water Works road Chak Jhumra, Sahulat Bazaar Samundri, Christian Colony Mohallah Shamsabad in Tandlianwala.

The edible items including meat, poultry, wheat flour, sugar, ghee etc will be available for the Christmas community near to their homes.