Eight colliers received burn injures in explosion of coalmine in Duki

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :At least eight colliers received burn injuries in explosion of coal mine in Duki area of Loralai district on late Monday night.

A coalmine Inspector Loralai Abdul Rasheed Kakar told APP that eight miners were working in the coalmine when an explosion was occurred there due to accumulating of methane gas.

Local rescue team on information reached the site and took out the colliers from the coalmine in injured condition.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured were referred to Quetta Hospital for further medical treatments after completion of initial medical aid.

The injured were identified as Abdul Ghaffar, Naik Muhammad, Bakhtullah, Nematullah, Muhammad Siddiq, Manzoor Ahmed, Mutiullah and Abdul Ghaffar.

The Inspector said further investigation was underway in this regard.