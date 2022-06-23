UrduPoint.com

Eight Commercial Vehicles Impounded For Using Illegal LPG Cylinders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2022 | 09:53 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded eight commercial vehicles for using illegal liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wato, the Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin launched a crackdown in the district against the vehicles using LPG cylinders.

The officer got the drivers arrested during the crackdown and removed cylinders from various wagons and auto-rickshaws.

In a statement issued here, the deputy commissioner said that protection of public lives and properties was top priority and there would be no compromise on it.

He said that FIR would be registered against the owner of commercial vehicles over using LPG cylinder.

The DC Tahir Wato said that crackdown against overcharging and overloading would continue on a daily basis.

