Eight coronavirus affected recovered at Kohat District Authority hospital

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The Medical Superintendent of Kohat District Authority Hospital, Raheem Khattak Monday said that eight out of a total 32 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far and discharged from the hospital.

He said that two new positive cases reported after which the total number of patients at the hospital reached 32.

He said two new patients were identified as Hanif Khan resident of Akbarabad Kohat and Rahim ud Din resident of Karachi.

Meanwhile, under supervision of Enforcement Officer, Waqas disinfectants were sprayed in a street of Akbarabad Kohat where the street was sealed after a patient found coronavirus positive.