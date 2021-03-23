UrduPoint.com
Eight Coronavirus Patients Die In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Eight coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Eight more patients died of the COVID-19 in the district, while 117 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours. A spokesperson for the health department said on Tuesday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 583 in the district.

He said that 1,259 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period. He said that so far 9,199 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 2,013.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 131 patients, including 53 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 35, including 12 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

