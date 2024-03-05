Eight criminal gangs busted in Feb, looted valuables recovered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) District police have busted eight criminal gangs and recovered looted valuables of worth over Rs 3.6 million from their possession during a special crackdown launched across the district in the last month of February.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq, the police initiated a special crackdown to make district crime free by ensuring stern action against criminals on daily basis. He said that the police have busted eight criminal gangs last month and recovered looted valuables of worth over Rs 3.6 million from their possession by tracing 43 cases.

He said that 86 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases have also been arrested alongwith 84 court absconders during the crackdown. In action against drug peddlers, the police have registered 55 cases of drug peddling and recovered 36.

620 kg Hashish, four kilogram Heroin, 750 litre liquor and also unearthed two distilleries across the district.

He maintained that 76 cases of illegal weapon holding have also been registered in the last month while 60 pistols, three repeaters, seven rifles, three Kalashnikov and rounds have been recovered. He said that prevention of kite selling and flying was focused by the police as 12 cases has been registered and 2550 kites and chemical thread has also been recovered.

The DPO, Rana Omer Farooq said that police officers have been directed to continue crackdown on daily basis to make a crime free district and added that zero tolerance policy was being adopted against the criminals.

