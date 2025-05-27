Eight Criminal Held
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 12:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Police on Tuesday arrested eight criminals and recovered weapons from them.
According to a spokesperson,police teams conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested eight criminals identified as Kamran,Amjad,Aqeel,Kaleem,Akram,Arif,Irfan and Kashif.
Police recovered three guns of 12 bore,two pistols 30 bore and a rifle 222 bore from their possession.
Cases were registered against the accused.
