Eight criminal held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Police on Tuesday arrested eight criminals and recovered weapons from them.

According to a spokesperson,police teams conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested eight criminals identified as Kamran,Amjad,Aqeel,Kaleem,Akram,Arif,Irfan and Kashif.

Police recovered three guns of 12 bore,two pistols 30 bore and a rifle 222 bore from their possession.

Cases were registered against the accused.