Eight criminal held; Rs 0.55 mln stolen cash, over 2kg narcotics recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have recovered around Rs 550,000 stolen cash and over two kilogram narcotics from possession of eight accused, arrested here on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, the arrest of eight criminals was made in the backdrop of the directions, issued by SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer to all zonal officers for accelerating their efforts to curb crime in the city.

Following these directions, he said SP (Saddar-Zone) Captain (Retd) Hamza Hamayun constituted a special team under the supervision of DSP Sajjad Bukhari including SHO Golra Sub-Inspector Fazal Khaliq and other officials that successfully arrested the wanted member of the gang later identified as Qais Khan and also recovered stolen cash 5,50000 from him.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway from him, he added.

Furthermore, Sihala police arrested accused Muhammad Rafique and recovered 1.210 kilogram hashish from him. Koral police arrested accused Idress and recovered 125 gram hashish from him.

CIA police arrested Akash Jamal and recovered 250 gram hashish from him. Nilor police arrested accused Mujtaba Ahsan and recovered 500 gram hashish from him.

Shams colony police arrested accused Mamoor Khan involved in a fraud case. Cases have been registered against them, whereas further investigation is underway.

During a special crackdown against professional alm-seekers, Asad and Ghulam Rasool.

SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appreciated this overall performance of the police and directed all the police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.