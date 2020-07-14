Eight criminals arrested in Mianwali

Police have arrested eight criminals including two proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons from them

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eight criminals including two proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons from them.

According to police sources here on Tuesday, during continued drive against the criminals, a police team headed by DSP Mehr Muhammad Riaz arrested eight criminals and recovered 02 Rifle 44 bore & 222, 03 Pistols 30 bore and 01 gun 12 bore from them.

While Kundian police arrested two proclaimed offenders--Muhammad Amir Hayat and Muhammad Zubair and recovered 01 gun 12 bore and 01 Rifle 303 from them. Police department had announced head money Rs. 200,000 for their arrest.

The others arrested were identified as; Latif Ullah, Shahzad s/o Abdul Hakeem, naimat Ullah, MuhammadBilal, Anayat Ullah and Mazhar Abbas. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.