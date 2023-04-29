Eight 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :The Sargodha police have arrested eight alleged criminals during the ongoing crackdown.

Spokesman Qaiser Awan said that police of different police stations conducted raids at different localities and arrested Shahid, Rizwan, Qadir, Shoaib, Perwaiz, Tasawwar, Talha and Akram besides recovering 1.2-kg hashish, nine guns, five pistols, and 237-litre liquor from them.