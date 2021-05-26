UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Criminals Held; Cash And Valuables Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 07:43 PM

Eight Criminals held; Cash and valuables recovered

Tarnol and Bhara Kahu Police on Wednesday busted eight criminals including three members of a formal jail bird 'Sirajo' gang and recovered cash and valuables from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Tarnol and Bhara Kahu Police on Wednesday busted eight criminals including three members of a formal jail bird 'Sirajo' gang and recovered cash and valuables from their possession.

SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crimes in the city and no laxity would be tolerated in that regard, a news release said.

Following the directions, SP (Saddar) Farooq Amjad Butter constituted a special team under supervision of SDPO Sajjad Bukhari including SHO Tarnol Police Station Inspector Asjad Mehmood along with other officials.

The team successfully held three members of 'Sirajo' gang, identified as Sultan, Akbar and Sameer, recovering mobile phones, cash, laptop and motorbike used in crimes.

The nabbed persons, during preliminary investigation confessed their involvement in several criminal incidents in the city.

Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

Moreover SP (City-Zone) Omer khan constituted a special police teams under the supervision of ASP Asad Ali including SHO Bhara Kahu police station Sub-Inspector Habib-ur-Rehman along with others. A team arrested 3 land grabbers namely Saddam Hussain, Najeeb-ur-Rehaman and Muhammad Safdar and recovered one 223 bore gun and one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered against them.

Further-more another police team apprehended two bootleggers, namely Faisal Atif and Asif Raza and recovered 40 liter alcohol from their possession.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP Operations Dr.Syed Mustafa Tanweer have appreciated overall performance of police teams and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Jail Saddar Asad Ali Criminals All From

Recent Stories

ICCI congratulates Zafar Bakhtawari on being elect ..

7 seconds ago

Federal Govt to provide wheat seeds to GB for prom ..

8 seconds ago

Some of Books Requested by Navalny Were Delivered ..

10 seconds ago

Juve director Paratici leaving club after 11 years ..

11 seconds ago

Germany unveils 2.5 bn euro fund to reboot cultura ..

15 seconds ago

Mali's Interim President Notifies ECOWAS Delegatio ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.