Eight Criminals held; Cash and valuables recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Tarnol and Bhara Kahu Police on Wednesday busted eight criminals including three members of a formal jail bird 'Sirajo' gang and recovered cash and valuables from their possession.

SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crimes in the city and no laxity would be tolerated in that regard, a news release said.

Following the directions, SP (Saddar) Farooq Amjad Butter constituted a special team under supervision of SDPO Sajjad Bukhari including SHO Tarnol Police Station Inspector Asjad Mehmood along with other officials.

The team successfully held three members of 'Sirajo' gang, identified as Sultan, Akbar and Sameer, recovering mobile phones, cash, laptop and motorbike used in crimes.

The nabbed persons, during preliminary investigation confessed their involvement in several criminal incidents in the city.

Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

Moreover SP (City-Zone) Omer khan constituted a special police teams under the supervision of ASP Asad Ali including SHO Bhara Kahu police station Sub-Inspector Habib-ur-Rehman along with others. A team arrested 3 land grabbers namely Saddam Hussain, Najeeb-ur-Rehaman and Muhammad Safdar and recovered one 223 bore gun and one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered against them.

Further-more another police team apprehended two bootleggers, namely Faisal Atif and Asif Raza and recovered 40 liter alcohol from their possession.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP Operations Dr.Syed Mustafa Tanweer have appreciated overall performance of police teams and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen.