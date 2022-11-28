Eight criminals held, drugs recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad capital police apprehended eight criminals including six absconders from different areas and recovered drugs from their possession, a police spokesperson said.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, he said that Islamabad capital police has intensified its crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.

A team of Koral police arrested an accused namely Adnan involved in drug peddling and recovered 1510 gram hashish from his possession.

Likewise, a team of Sihala police Imad and recovered 1340 gram hashish from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad capital police arrested six proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city.

IGP Islamabad has directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis.