Eight Criminals Held During Search Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 03:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested eight law violators during house-to-house search operation launched here at Makhdoom Rasheed police station areas, police said on Thursday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Kot Rabnawaz, Pull Lunda, Basti Raan and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 34 people.

The JTT teams also arrested eight criminals including gamblers and tenant act violators during the search operation. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

