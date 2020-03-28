Eight criminals held during search operation

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eight criminals on Saturday during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police team encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Kachi Abaadi, Baghbaan Pura, Dera Basti, Basti Noor Sultan and suburban areas respectively in premises of Cantt and Qutabpur police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 34 people.

The teams arrested eight criminals and recovered 3kg Hemp, 600 grams Heroin and hundreds of kites during the search operation.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals, police sources added.