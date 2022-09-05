UrduPoint.com

Eight Criminals Held, Narcotics And Weapons Seized

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2022 | 10:44 PM

Eight criminals held, narcotics and weapons seized

Islamabad police on Monday arrested eight outlaws and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad police on Monday arrested eight outlaws and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Shahzaib and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Likewise, Karachi Company police team arrested an accused namely Abdul Waqas and recovered 2151 gram heroin from their possession.

Shahzad Town police team arrested two accused namely Aamar Satti and Arslan Ahmed and recovered 210 gram hashish and one 32 bore revolver with ammunition from their possession. Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Baber and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Kirpa police team arrested an accused identified as Nadeem and recovered 1460 gram heroin and 26 gram Ice from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During a special crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders, Shahzad Town police apprehended two proclaimed offenders.

DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha has further directed all zonal officers to intensify the ongoing crackdown against the criminal elements.

