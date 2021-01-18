Eight criminals held with drugs, weapons in multan

Bahauddin Zakaria Police on Monday arrested eight criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Bahauddin Zakaria Police on Monday arrested eight criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian, police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested eight criminals respectively by Cantt and Bahauddin Zakaria police.

Police have also recovered 100 litre liquor, 10 bottles of imported wine, four pistols 30-bore and rounds from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.