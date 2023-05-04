Eight criminals netted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Sargodha Police on Thursday during a crackdown against law violators and rule breakers arrested eight criminals.

Police said here that the teams raided under their jurisdictions and nabbed Usama, Bilal, Waqas, Nouman, Rasheed, Adil, Tahir and Zahoor, besides recovering 240-litre liqour,4 pistols, 78 bullets, 2 guns and valuables worth millions of rupees from their possession.

Meanwhile factory area Police arrested two proclaimed offenders of category A who were most wanted by police in several cases.

Further investigation was under way.