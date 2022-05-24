Eight criminals rounded up in capital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, May 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have arrested eight criminals including drug peddlers from different areas of the city and recovered 1080 gram heroin and six 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

A team of Bhara Kahu police station arrested a drug peddler, namely Muhammad Ali and recovered 1080 gram heroin from his possession. Nilore police team arrested two illegal weapons handler namely Aqib and Danish Ali and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession, said a news release on Tuesday.

Similarly, Golra police team arrested two accused namely Rehman ullah and Taj Muhammad during snap checking and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Khana police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Suleman and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Moreover, Shahzad Town and Industrial Area police teams arrested two accused namely Naqeeb and Suleman Khan during checking and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.