Eight Dacoit Gangs Busted; 28 Arrested In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:29 PM

Eight dacoit gangs busted; 28 arrested in Rawalpindi

Police busted eight dacoit gangs and arrested their 28 members besides recovering cash, gold ornaments, weapons, four vehicles, three motorcycles and other items during 100 days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Police busted eight dacoit gangs and arrested their 28 members besides recovering cash, gold ornaments, weapons, four vehicles, three motorcycles and other items during 100 days.

According to a police spokesman, City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, DIG Ahsan Younas chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review performance of Pindi Police.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation Muhammad Faisal briefed the meeting about raids and arrests made during 100 days.

He informed that eight dacoit gangs were busted and police managed to arrest Nasir Shafaqat, Mansoor, Fazal Raheem, Baqir, Walayat Shah, Qabil Masih, Tariq Masih, Adeeb, Kabir Gul, Sulman, Abu Bakar, Noor Rehman, Hamad, Khatab, Bilal, Haider, Liaquat, Rais, Tasadiq, Siddique, Shahid Sohail, Adeel and others.

Similarly, Noor Khan, Tariq, Yasir, Sajid Mehmood, Asad, Shehreyar, Basit Javed and other dacoits who received bullet injuries during police encounters were also netted.

He informed that several police teams were constituted under the supervision of Station House Officers of different police stations.

The teams after hectic efforts managed to net 28 criminals who were dacoit gangs members and allegedly involved in number of dacoities and street crime cases.

The gang members confessed to have committed dacoities, cash, mobile and other crimes in different areas of the city. Police also recovered cash and weapons from their possession, he added.

He said City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas had assigned the task to police officers to curb activities of mischievous elements through high vigilance and effective policing.

Following these directions, strict patrolling was being maintained in the area, he said, adding cases were registered against the nabbed persons while further investigation was underway.

