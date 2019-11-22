UrduPoint.com
Eight Dacoit Gangs Busted, Valuables Recovered In Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:52 PM

Eight dacoit gangs busted, valuables recovered in Khanewal

District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shahzad said the police busted eight dacoit gangs and recovered valuables of Rs 6.8 million during a crackdown

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shahzad said the police busted eight dacoit gangs and recovered valuables of Rs 6.8 million during a crackdown.

Holding a press conference here on Friday, he said the police arrested 23 members of eight gangs and recovered cattle, 12 motorcycles, two laptops, one truck, five mobile phones, one van, Rs 4,27600, one kalashnikov, one repeater, 17 pistols and dozens of rounds.

He added that the accused confessed dozens of crimes and investigations were underway.

