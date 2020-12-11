UrduPoint.com
Eight Dacoits Arrested In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 01:06 PM

Police claimed on Friday to have arrested eight dacoits from various parts of the district and recovered looted valuables worth Rs 400,000 from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested eight dacoits from various parts of the district and recovered looted valuables worth Rs 400,000 from their possession.

Rodala road police raided different areas and arrested Ali Sher (ring leader), Ijaz, Mumtaz, Besharat and Sakhawat and recovered looted valuables worth Rs 400,000 which include cash, cell phones, illicit weapons and other items.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused have confessed their crimes.

Meanwhile, Chak Jhumra police arrested three outlaws identified as Usama Mubeen, Sufyan Afzal and Akashfrom Chak No 113-JB and recovered illicit weapons from them.

Cases have been registered against the culprits.

