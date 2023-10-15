Open Menu

Eight Dacoits Arrested; Motorcycles, Cash And Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Eight dacoits arrested; motorcycles, cash and weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Police claimed to have arrested eight members of two robber gangs and recovered four stolen motorcycles, cash, illegal weapons and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that SHO Chak Jhumra police station Rana Mazhar-ul-Haq, on a tip-off, raided Chak No.185-RB and Chak No.

190-RB and arrested four members of a gang including Ali Hasan, Basit alias Sunny, Adeel, Amjad Ali, Asim and Owais along with three stolen motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons.

Meanwhile, SHO Gulberg police station Imran Amir also nabbed Adeel and Abdur Rehman from Graveyard Mor and recovered a stolen motorcycle, cash, pistols and mobile phones from their possession.

All these criminals were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Robbery Gulberg Amjad Ali Abdur Rehman Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

FNC Speaker meets Acting President of Pan-African ..

FNC Speaker meets Acting President of Pan-African Parliament

29 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s IHC launches urgent relief airbridge ..

Dubai&#039;s IHC launches urgent relief airbridge to Lebanon and Egypt in light ..

29 minutes ago
 Expand North Star 2023 kicks off in Dubai gatherin ..

Expand North Star 2023 kicks off in Dubai gathering game-changing start-ups to a ..

29 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office participates in Internati ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office participates in International Trade and Forfaiting Conf ..

59 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed opens expand North Star 2023, ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed opens expand North Star 2023, world&#039;s largest startup ..

1 hour ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed leads celebratory march at DW ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed leads celebratory march at DWTC on the occasion of Internat ..

1 hour ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Australian counterpart discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Australian counterpart discuss regional developments, effort ..

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with Speaker of National Assemb ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Speaker of National Assembly of Republic of Korea on sid ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention to take part in ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention to take part in GITEX Global 2023

2 hours ago
 FNC Speaker meets Speaker of UK&#039;s House of Co ..

FNC Speaker meets Speaker of UK&#039;s House of Commons

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of th ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of the State Council

3 hours ago
 Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan