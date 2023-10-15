Eight dacoits arrested; motorcycles, cash and weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Police claimed to have arrested eight members of two robber gangs and recovered four stolen motorcycles, cash, illegal weapons and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that SHO Chak Jhumra police station Rana Mazhar-ul-Haq, on a tip-off, raided Chak No.185-RB and Chak No.

190-RB and arrested four members of a gang including Ali Hasan, Basit alias Sunny, Adeel, Amjad Ali, Asim and Owais along with three stolen motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons.

Meanwhile, SHO Gulberg police station Imran Amir also nabbed Adeel and Abdur Rehman from Graveyard Mor and recovered a stolen motorcycle, cash, pistols and mobile phones from their possession.

All these criminals were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.