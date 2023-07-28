Eight dacoits killed in Kashmore; SSP Amjad Shaikh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Kashmore police on Friday killed eight dacoits during a shootout in the katcha area of the district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amjad Ali Shaikh said that the dacoits were killed in an encounter with the police in the katcha area of Kashmore.

These dacoits were entering Sindh's katcha area from Punjab when they met an encounter with the police, he added.

Janu Indhar, leader of the Indhar gang was also amongst the dacoits killed in the encounter, SSP said and a prize money of Rs10 million was set for him.

The dacoits were wanted to police in heinous crimes like dacoities, kidnapping for ransom and murders, SSP Amjad Shaikh said.

A search operation is being carried out in the area.