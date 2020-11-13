UrduPoint.com
Eight-day Free Mobile Hospital, Camp Held In Different Areas Of Khyber District

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

Eight-day free mobile hospital, Camp held in different areas of Khyber District

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :An 8-day free mobile hospital and medical camp, on the direction of Director General Health Dr. Muhammad Niaz, was organized in different areas of Khyber District to provide health care facilities to people of far flung areas.

The camp was set up in different areas of Khyber District including Malaguri, Zakhakhel, CD Fort Slope, Shah Khas Madrasa, Melward Zawa, Ghaibi Nika, Jadobi Nazarkhel and Shinulo Kas Shalman.

The camp was held under the supervision of Program Manager Dr. Wisal Mehmood Khan in which the patients were checked up by Dr. Male and Female Doctor a specialist surgeon doctor of Peshawar district.

The camp was conducted under the supervision of specialist doctors, along with OPD for various diseases, dental, laboratory tests etc.

In this camp, Peshawar's specialist mail, per mail doctors also took full part in serving the people. Every possible effort was made to inspect the poor and all kinds of facilities as well as free medicines were distributed to the patients.

The camp lasted for eight days in Khyber District areas. A total of 6582 patients were examined free of cost including 1,334 male patients and 2,316 female patients and 2,602 children patients, old people.

The camp also provided dental treatment to 130 patients and conducted 200 laboratory tests.

Dr Muhammad Niaz said that such camps should be held in future also. The people of the area thanked DG Health Dr Muhammad Niaz and Program Manager.

