Eight dead, 1024 injured in 988 accidents in Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2022 | 04:48 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :At least eight people were killed and 1,024 injured in 988 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 489 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 109 pedestrians, and 434 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics showed that 238 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 247 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 85 Faisalabad with 86 victims and third Multan with 74 accidents and 73 victims.

According to data, 840 motorcycles, 91 rickshaws, 129 cars, 23 vans, five buses, 28 trucksand 98 others besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

