Eight Dead, 1317 Injured In 1,250 Accidents In Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 06:34 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) At least eight people were killed and 1,317 injured in 1,250 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
According to the Rescue 1122, 744 drivers, 69 underage drivers, 165 pedestrians, and 415 passengers
were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics showed that 264 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 274 persons
placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 88 in with 81 victims and at third
Multan with 86 accidents and 97 victims.
According to the data, 1110 motorbikes, 82 auto-rickshaws, 145 motorcars, 23 vans, 10 passenger buses,
36 truck and 86 other types of auto vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in
the accidents.
