Eight Dead, 1,320 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :At least eight persons were killed and 1,320 others injured in 1,231 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all Punjab districts during the last 24 hours.

As many as 710 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 610 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 661 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 163 pedestrians, and 504 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics show that 285 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 308 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 88 in Faisalabad with 92 victims and at third Multan with 85 accidents and 91 victims.

According to the data, 1,035 motorbikes, 85 auto-rickshaws, 121 motorcars, 27 vans, 14 passenger buses, 42 trucks and 107 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

