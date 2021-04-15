UrduPoint.com
Eight Dead, 863 Injured In 811 Accidents In Punjab

Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :At least eight people were killed and 863 injured in 811 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The analysis showed that 360 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 124 pedestrians, and 387passengers were among the victims.

The statistics showed that 230 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 229 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 67 in Faisalabad with 72 victims and third Multan with 56 accidents and 57 victims.

According to data, 666 motorcycles, 110 rickshaws, 91 cars, 33vans, eight buses, 20 trucksand 104 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

More Stories From Pakistan

