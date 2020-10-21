UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Dead, 873 Injured In 829 Accidents In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:45 PM

eight dead, 873 injured in 829 accidents in Punjab

At least eight people were killed and 873 injured in 829 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :At least eight people were killed and 873 injured in 829 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 378 drivers, 23 underage drivers, 138 pedestrians, and 365 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics show that 201 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 206 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and at third Multan with 47 accidents and 49 victims.

According to the data, 671 motorcycles, 137 rickshaws, 82 cars, 26 vans, sixbuses, 26 trucks and 117 other vehicles affected in the accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Vehicles Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Newly-renovated, extended building of UVAS Pet Cen ..

2 minutes ago

Atif Bokhari discusses creation of digital ecosyst ..

4 minutes ago

PTA Launches Online Portal For Ip Whitelisting And ..

24 minutes ago

‘Conquer your demons’

29 minutes ago

Daraz launches Affiliate Program: Opening doors fo ..

30 minutes ago

NAB is preparing for cancellation Maryam Nawaz's b ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.