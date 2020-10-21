eight dead, 873 injured in 829 accidents in Punjab

At least eight people were killed and 873 injured in 829 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :At least eight people were killed and 873 injured in 829 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 378 drivers, 23 underage drivers, 138 pedestrians, and 365 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics show that 201 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 206 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and at third Multan with 47 accidents and 49 victims.

According to the data, 671 motorcycles, 137 rickshaws, 82 cars, 26 vans, sixbuses, 26 trucks and 117 other vehicles affected in the accidents.