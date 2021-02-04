UrduPoint.com
Eight Dead, 944 Injured In 870 Road Accidents In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Eight dead, 944 injured in 870 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :At least eight persons were killed and 944 others injured in 870 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a statement of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122.

As many as 523 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals while 421 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

The analysis showed that 412 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 144 pedestrians and 396 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics showed that 199 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 207 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 72 in Multan with 75 victims and at the third Gujranwala with 71 accidents and 81 victims.

According to the data, 748 motorbikes, 130 auto-rickshaws, 94 motorcars, 35 vans, 08 passenger buses, 22 trucks and 91 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

