UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Dead Bodies Recovered So Far In Skardu Incident

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:03 PM

Eight dead bodies recovered so far in Skardu incident

Pakistan Army, continuing its search and rescue operation and recovered eight dead bodies of the passengers so far killed after a bus fell into Indus River at Roundu area of Skardu district Monday morning

Skardu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army, continuing its search and rescue operation and recovered eight dead bodies of the passengers so far killed after a bus fell into Indus River at Roundu area of Skardu district Monday morning.

According to the Assistant Commissioner Roundu, two helicopters were taking part in the rescue operation under the directions of Force Command Northern Areas (FCNA).

A bus bearing registration No. LED-2586 was on its way to Skardu from Rawalpindi fell in the Indus River near Yulboo Roudu.

At least twenty passengers belonging to Gilgit-Baltistan were killed in the incident while five injured.

Out of five injured passengers, two shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and two to DHQ Hospital, Skardu.

Governor Gilgit Baltistan, Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon expressed deep grief over this tragic accident and issued instructions to the respective authorities to speed up the rescue operations.

The list of the passengers is displayed at bus office in Skardu from where people can inquire about their relatives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Injured Dead Army Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Skardu From

Recent Stories

College professor killed in Islamabad

16 minutes ago

Funds released for execution of "Competitive Resea ..

16 minutes ago

AC raids marriage halls to check one dish law

21 minutes ago

Mother commits suicide due to poverty in Pakpattan

43 minutes ago

Oil Prices Recover by Third From 30% Drop Amid Pro ..

10 minutes ago

20 medical stores declared sale points of surgical ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.