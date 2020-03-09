Eight dead bodies recovered so far in Skardu incident

Pakistan Army, continuing its search and rescue operation and recovered eight dead bodies of the passengers so far killed after a bus fell into Indus River at Roundu area of Skardu district Monday morning

Skardu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army, continuing its search and rescue operation and recovered eight dead bodies of the passengers so far killed after a bus fell into Indus River at Roundu area of Skardu district Monday morning.

According to the Assistant Commissioner Roundu, two helicopters were taking part in the rescue operation under the directions of Force Command Northern Areas (FCNA).

A bus bearing registration No. LED-2586 was on its way to Skardu from Rawalpindi fell in the Indus River near Yulboo Roudu.

At least twenty passengers belonging to Gilgit-Baltistan were killed in the incident while five injured.

Out of five injured passengers, two shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and two to DHQ Hospital, Skardu.

Governor Gilgit Baltistan, Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon expressed deep grief over this tragic accident and issued instructions to the respective authorities to speed up the rescue operations.

The list of the passengers is displayed at bus office in Skardu from where people can inquire about their relatives.