Eight Dead,1,040 Injured In 928 Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:49 PM

At least eight people were killed and 1,040 injured in 928 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :At least eight people were killed and 1,040 injured in 928 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The analysis showed that 427 drivers, 17 underage drivers, 169 pedestrians, and 452 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics show that 217 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 239 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 64 in Faisalabad with 78 victims and at third Multan with 62 accidents and 63 victims.

According to data, 789 motorcycles, 154 rickshaws, 86 cars, 38 vans, ninepassenger buses, 29 trucks and 122 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involvedin the accidents.

