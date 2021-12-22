UrduPoint.com

Eight Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 06:49 PM

Eight confirmed cases of dengue fever were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Eight confirmed cases of dengue fever were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a press statement issued here Wednesday, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that six confirmed cases were reported from Lahore, one each from Narowal and Sheikhupura.

He said that 26,233 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province and 18,476 cases from Lahore and a total of 113 patients undergoing treatment across Punjab, out of which, 92 patients were in Lahore hospitals.

During the last 24 hours, 399,828 indoor locations and 95,554 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 68 locations.

In Lahore, 42,629 indoor places and 7,356 outdoor locations were checked for denguelarvae and 62 positive containers were destroyed.

