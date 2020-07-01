Eight densely populated areas of city placed under 'smart lockdown'

Rawalpindi district administration has imposed smart lockdown in another eight densely populated areas of the district as the number of novel coronavirus cases are rising

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi district administration has imposed smart lockdown in another eight densely populated areas of the district as the number of novel coronavirus cases are rising.

The smart lockdown in hotspot areas, imposed on Tuesday night to continue till 9p.m, July 3.

According to a notification issued by the Rawalpindi district administration, eight hotspot areas including Gulzar-e-Quaid, Khyban-e-Sir Syed, Dhoke Ali Akbar, Kotha Kalan, Morgah, Takhat Pari, Nankari Bazar and Bara Market here have been placed under the 'smart lockdown' for three days.

Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq said that the smart lockdown was imposed in these areas to contain spread of coronavirus.

As part of the lockdown, he said that the movement of locals is being restricted while businesses - except of essential commodities � to remain closed.

He said, the administration on the directive of the government of Punjab, is taking safety measures for prevention and control of coronavirus.

All markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices, (public and private) will remain closed in these areas.

There will be a complete ban on movement of people into and from these areas by public and private transport except for limited movement of one person per vehicle to and from the exempted facilities.

There will also be a complete ban on gatherings of all kinds for social, religious, or any other purpose at any place, public or private throughout these areas.

Grocery stores, general/karyana stores, atta chakkis, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoors and petrol pumps will be exempted and allowed to work during 9 a.m, to 7 p.m.

Similarly, all medical services and pharmacies/medical stores, laboratories and collection points, hospitals and clinics will be allowed to remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Milk shops, chicken and meat/ fish shops and bakeries will also work during 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The notification reveals that large departmental stores will only keep their grocery/pharmacy section open with all precautionary measures while all other sections will remain closed during complete lockdown period.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus will strictly be implemented to control spread of the disease in these areas.