Eight development projects approved for city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The Development Working Party (DWP) of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday approved eight projects for construction and development of the city.

The 53rd meeting of CDWP held at the CDA Secretariat under chairmanship of CDA Chairman, Amir Ali Ahmed in which PC-I and PC-II of eight development projects were approved.

According to details, "Islamabad Bus Service" with the project cost of Rs 873 million was approved which would be completed by February 2022.

This bus service will run on three routes namely Sohan Garden to Faisal Mosque, Barakahu to Faiz Ahmed Faiz metro station and from Tarnol Railway station to M-5 Metro station.

The meeting also approved project for construction of 115 public toilets at different locations of the city to facilitate the citizens with approximate cost of Rs. 40 million which will be completed in six months.

In order to maintain high standards of cleanliness in Islamabad, modern machinery will be purchased to strengthen the sanitation department with in-house machinery at the cost of Rs 689 million has been approved which will be completed in six months.

Similarly, project amounting to Rs. 4013 million to purchase machinery to enhance the capacity of MPO Directorate was approved that will significantly reduce the expenditures of CDA.

The meeting also approved construction of underpasses at intersection of Ataturk Avenue, Sector G-5 and G-6 to ease traffic congestion in Islamabad at the cost of Rs 193million, while widening of Jinnah Avenue and Ayub Chowk from Ataturk Avenue at the cost of Rs 157 million was also approved.

These project will be completed in a period of six months.

In addition, CDA-DWP has approved 20 million for feasibility of Smart City. It has also approved the launch of YouTube and FM radio to increase communication between the CDA and the public.