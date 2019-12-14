UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Development Schemes Approved For Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 11:50 PM

Eight development schemes approved for Multan

Commissioner Multan Division Shan-Ul-Haq has given a go-ahead to officials concerned to start executing eight development schemes with funds of Rs 100 million across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Shan-Ul-Haq has given a go-ahead to officials concerned to start executing eight development schemes with funds of Rs 100 million across the district.

The approval was given in a meeting under Community Development Program held here on Saturday.

Addressing the meeting, the commissioner said the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paying special focus on development of South Punjab.

He directed officers concerned to start work as soon as possible adding that there would be no compromise on quality of material. He said that contractors would be listed in black list if failed to complete project within the given time.

He said that these schemes were included roads and tuff tile in streets.

Director Development Waqas Khakwani and others were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Punjab Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Prime Minister has internationalised Kashmir issue ..

3 minutes ago

Stendel suffers terrible start at Hearts

6 minutes ago

'We're just too safe': Lampard lashes Chelsea afte ..

6 minutes ago

Toulouse march on as Saracens subdue Munster in Ch ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab University awards five PhD degrees in vario ..

6 minutes ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan condemns PIC Lahore atta ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.