Eight development schemes approved for Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Shan-Ul-Haq has given a go-ahead to officials concerned to start executing eight development schemes with funds of Rs 100 million across the district.

The approval was given in a meeting under Community Development Program held here on Saturday.

Addressing the meeting, the commissioner said the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paying special focus on development of South Punjab.

He directed officers concerned to start work as soon as possible adding that there would be no compromise on quality of material. He said that contractors would be listed in black list if failed to complete project within the given time.

He said that these schemes were included roads and tuff tile in streets.

Director Development Waqas Khakwani and others were present in the meeting.